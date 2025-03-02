Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Expands By 119.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAKOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

