Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Expands By 119.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TAKOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
