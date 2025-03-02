Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 45.9%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,467,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,181.7 days.

Shares of CRGGF remained flat at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

