Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 45.9%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,467,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,181.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of CRGGF remained flat at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.