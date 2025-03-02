Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Expands By 249.1%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCM

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cheetah Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.