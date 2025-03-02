Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 36.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.7 %

CLLNY stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

About Cellnex Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.