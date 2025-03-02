Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 36.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.7 %
CLLNY stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.
About Cellnex Telecom
