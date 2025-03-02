Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Decreases By 55.6%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

