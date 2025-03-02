Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Decreases By 55.6%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Capricorn Energy Trading Down 6.8 %
OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.93.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.