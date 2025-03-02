Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Increases By 61.2%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,281.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.