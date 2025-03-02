Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Rises By 73.1%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $19.38 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

