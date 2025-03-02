Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 50.0%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
Shares of BDCO remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.08.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
