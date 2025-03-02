Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 50.0%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Shares of BDCO remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

