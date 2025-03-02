Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declines By 40.6%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 225.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

