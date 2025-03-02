Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Expands By 88.2%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

