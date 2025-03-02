Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Decreases By 66.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.91. 5,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.23.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

