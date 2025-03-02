Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Decreases By 66.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on ELUXY
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Electrolux (publ)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.