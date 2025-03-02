Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Decreases By 62.5%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

TTBKF stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. 2020 Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

