Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Decreases By 62.5%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
2020 Bulkers Price Performance
TTBKF stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. 2020 Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $15.51.
About 2020 Bulkers
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2020 Bulkers
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.