Sherman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 186,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DOC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
