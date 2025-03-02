Sherman Asset Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,060 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 849,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after acquiring an additional 137,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,191,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

