Sherman Asset Management Inc. Takes $19.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.0% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

