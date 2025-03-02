Sherman Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

