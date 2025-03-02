Sherman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,876,000. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $217.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.40.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 63.98%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.