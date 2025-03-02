Sherman Asset Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

BATT stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

