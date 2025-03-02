Sherman Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $270.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

