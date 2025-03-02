Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.60. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

