Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $109.10 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

