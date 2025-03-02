Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 3,920 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,006,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

