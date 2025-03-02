Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,803,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $338.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.51 and its 200 day moving average is $334.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

