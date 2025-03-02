Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,017.5% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

