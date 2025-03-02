Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.05 and a 200 day moving average of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

