Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 106,957 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4,870.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,814,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

