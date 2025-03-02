Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 147,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sentage Trading Up 3.2 %

SNTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

