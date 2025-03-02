Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 147,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sentage Trading Up 3.2 %
SNTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.
