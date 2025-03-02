SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
SenesTech Stock Down 8.2 %
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
