SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

SenesTech Stock Down 8.2 %

SenesTech Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

