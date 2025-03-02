Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Constellation Brands stock on February 13th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

STZ opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.