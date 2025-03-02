Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stride stock on February 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $136.81 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

