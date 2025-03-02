Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MasTec stock on February 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Shares of MTZ opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in MasTec by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

