Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $37.20. Approximately 534,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,748,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,127.94. This represents a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $186,481.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,866.10. This trade represents a 31.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $1,095,061. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after buying an additional 2,562,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Semtech by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after buying an additional 1,911,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after buying an additional 1,326,226 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $51,315,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 821,671 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

