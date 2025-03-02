Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 429,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

SHIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth $383,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth $194,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 8.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 480,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

