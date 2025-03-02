Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 188.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

