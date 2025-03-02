Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Boosted by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,045 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

