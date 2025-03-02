Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

