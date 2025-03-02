Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.87 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 535 ($6.73). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.73), with a volume of 120,948 shares.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 540.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 537.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £755.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 12.79 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 89.99%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

