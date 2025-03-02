SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $255.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.44 and a 200-day moving average of $272.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

