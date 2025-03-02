SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 562,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $126.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

