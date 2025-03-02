SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $4.81 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

