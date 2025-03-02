SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 268,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30,850.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 112,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after purchasing an additional 743,864 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.