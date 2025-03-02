SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
JEPI opened at $59.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
