SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 949.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22,996.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 847,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 843,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

