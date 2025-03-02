Sarah Ryan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.29 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of A$13,292.00 ($8,255.90).

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Transurban Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. Transurban Group’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

