Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
Saputo Stock Down 0.9 %
SAP opened at C$25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$32.15. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.29.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
