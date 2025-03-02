Saputo Inc. (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
Saputo Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SAP opened at C$25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.81. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$22.59 and a 12 month high of C$32.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.29.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
