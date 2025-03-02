Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) vs. Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Head to Head Analysis

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Office Properties Income Trust -27.11% -10.86% -3.56%

Risk & Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.15, suggesting that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safe and Green Development and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 371.54%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Office Properties Income Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $173,188.00 10.73 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $501.98 million 0.13 -$136.11 million ($2.20) -0.41

Safe and Green Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Safe and Green Development on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

