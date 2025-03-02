SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

SABSW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

