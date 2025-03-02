Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty comprises about 3.6% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryan Specialty worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 385,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,537,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,942. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $70.07 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $75.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

