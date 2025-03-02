Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
