Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.